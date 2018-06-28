Skip to Main Content
1 dead after collision with Via train near Trenton, Ont.
Company spokesperson, Mariam Diaby confirmed to CBC that a person was killed when an eastbound train hit them around 2 p.m.

Passenger train was travelling from Toronto to Ottawa Thursday afternoon when collision happened

CBC News ·
A Via rail train fatally struck a person near Trenton, Ont., on Thursday. (Gary Graves/CBC)

A person was killed Thursday afternoon when a Via rail passenger train hit them near Trenton, Ont. 

The person died when an eastbound train travelling from Toronto top Ottawa hit them around 2 p.m., company spokesperson Mariam Diaby confirmed.

Service between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal was suspended for about an hour and a half, but has now resumed.

No other details were available.

