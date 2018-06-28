New
1 dead after collision with Via train near Trenton, Ont.
Company spokesperson, Mariam Diaby confirmed to CBC that a person was killed when an eastbound train hit them around 2 p.m.
Passenger train was travelling from Toronto to Ottawa Thursday afternoon when collision happened
A person was killed Thursday afternoon when a Via rail passenger train hit them near Trenton, Ont.
The person died when an eastbound train travelling from Toronto top Ottawa hit them around 2 p.m., company spokesperson Mariam Diaby confirmed.
Service between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal was suspended for about an hour and a half, but has now resumed.
No other details were available.