Via Rail train damaged after being hit by debris near Trenton, Ont.

A Via Rail train between Ottawa and Toronto had to be evacuated after it was hit by debris near Trenton, Ont., Saturday afternoon.

Via Rail said its train, number 52, was hit by debris that caused a fuel leak and damage to windows.

All 150 passengers were transferred to another train, and will be transported to their final destination by "alternative transportation" from Belleville, the company said.

Emergency services were at the scene.

VIA Rail said it's investigating the incident.