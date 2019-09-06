Train collision holds up Ottawa-bound passengers

Passengers aboard an Ottawa-bound Via Rail train were delayed more than three hours Thursday night after their train collided with an empty railcar just west of Kingston, Ont.

The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. near Ernestown, Ont. There were no injuries among the 112 passengers and five crew members who were on board, Via Rail wrote in a statement to CBC News.

No fires or spills resulted from the crash, CN said. The passengers were later transferred to a second train, Via Rail said.

Investigators from both companies are looking into what caused the crash, which also forced the cancellation of another train travelling between Kingston and Toronto on Friday morning. Via Rail is warning passengers of ongoing delays.

Ernestown is approximately halfway between Kingston and Napanee, Ont.