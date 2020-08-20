Via Rail restores more trains out of Ottawa

Via Rail is planning the largest expansion of services since the start of COVID-19 pandemic and will offer more services out of Ottawa starting next month, to cities like Toronto and Montreal.

The Crown corporation announced Thursday it is increasing the number of trains running on the Quebec City-Montreal-Ottawa route, from four to seven trains, and adding two more trains on the Toronto-Kingston-Ottawa route, increasing the total number of trains to six.

The additional service will start running Sept. 1.

The increase restores Via's frequency of service to nearly half of what it offered before the pandemic, a statement from Via Rail said.

More travellers have been booking trains since provinces began loosening movement restrictions, the statement added.

"We are very pleased to announce today an important milestone in our efforts to resume our services," said Cynthia Garneau, Via's president and CEO, in the statement.

"This initiative prioritizes the health and safety of our employees and passengers, balancing the possible service offerings and the recommendations issued by public health authorities in the context of the ongoing situation."

New trains were also added to the Toronto-Kingston-Montreal and Toronto-London-Windsor routes.

The Ocean, which runs between Montreal and Halifax, and The Canadian, which runs between Toronto and Vancouver, are slated to return Nov. 1.