Via Rail lawsuit is the last outstanding city suit from 2013 bus-train crash

A lawsuit involving the City of Ottawa and Via Rail is the last outstanding legal matter for the city related to the 2013 bus-train crash that killed six people.

To date, the city has settled 38 of the 39 lawsuits arising from the Sept. 18, 2013 crash.

Kyle Nash, Michael Bleakney, Connor Boyd, Karen Krzyzewski, Rob More and bus driver Dave Woodard, were killed in the crash and dozens were injured when the bus drove onto the tracks and collided with a moving train heading from Montreal to Toronto.

Via is suing the city and Woodard for $4 million in damages. In its statement of claim, the railway said that figure represents "losses to the plaintiff's railway business and for damage to the train, railway tracks and crossing."

The company also said it's owed more than $200,000 for payments it made related to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act on behalf of the two locomotive engineers on the train that day: Kevin McCardle and Gregory McGrath.

Via alleges the crash happened because of negligence and breach of duty on the part of the city.

It alleges all safety protocols (lights, bells, horizontal gates) were in place and working at the crossing, asserting "all motor vehicles travelling on Woodroffe Avenue came to a stop at the railway crossing."

The company also points to design issues at the crossing where the crash happened. The city "failed to ensure that the Transitway was properly designed and had proper signage to warn of the railway crossing," the claim said.

In its defence, the city said the design, signage and maintenance of the crossing "reflect the results of policy decisions(s) exercised in good faith."

Investigators surround a double-decker OC Transpo bus the day after it collided with a Via Rail train. (CBC)

Driver training questioned

Via also alleges the bus driver didn't have the necessary training.

The suit alleges Woodard was driving "in a careless manner and failed to avoid the collision," and "failed to keep a proper lookout and prevent the collision from happening when he knew or ought to have known that the collision was to occur."

In its statement of defence, the city said all OC Transpo bus drivers are adequately trained.

"All bus drivers, including Mr. Woodard, were qualified and trained to operate vehicles within its fleet, in accordance with all applicable legislation, standards and industry practices."

The city also has a counterclaim against McCardle and McGrath, alleging the engineers were negligent.

None of the claims have been proven in court.

All but 1 lawsuit settled

In an email statement, city solicitor David White said the city's automobile and general liability insurance were triggered because of the claims regarding damages from the crash itself, and claims with regard to the design and maintenance of the Transitway.

Each has a $3 million deductible the city has to pay per occurrence.

"The insurers have appointed external legal counsel to represent the City in relation to all claims," the email said.

In an email, counsel for Via Rail said they wouldn't comment on a case before the courts.

The email said the total amount of the settlements was just under $20 million, though "confidentiality prevents the City from disclosing the specific amount of any individual settlement."

By 2017, the city said it had settled 31 of the 39 claims against it, paying out $8 million, and that had risen to 35 settlements and a total of $9.7 million in January 2019.

This inscribed monolith is at the centre of a memorial park. It is surrounded by six unique sections — one in honour of each person who died in the bus-train crash. (CBC)

TSB crash report

There were 83 people on the OC Transpo bus when it crashed into passenger train No. 51 at a level rail crossing near Fallowfield station.

The driver of the bus was likely distracted by a video screen he was required to monitor on the job, according to a 2015 report from the Transportation and Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

The report also listed the speed of the bus, the curve of the road ahead of the crossing, company practices and bus crashworthiness as contributing factors.

The TSB made five recommendations after reconstructing and analyzing the 2013 crash.

Four recommendations were directed to the Department of Transport:

Develop comprehensive guidelines for the installation and use of in-vehicle video monitor displays, in consultation with the provinces, to reduce the risk of driver distraction.

Develop and implement crashworthiness standards for passenger buses to reduce the risk of injury.

Require passenger buses to be equipped with dedicated, crashworthy event data recorders.

Provide specific guidance as to when grade separation should be considered.

The final recommendation was that the City of Ottawa reconsider the need for grade separation at the Woodroffe Avenue, Transitway and Fallowfield Road level crossings.