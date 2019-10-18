Via Rail, Casselman in talks to expand commuter service to Ottawa

The village of Casselman, Ont., is in talks with Via Rail to expand train service between the eastern Ontario community and Ottawa during morning and evening rush hour.

Casselman Mayor Daniel Lafleur wants the Crown corporation to implement a pilot project as soon as possible to improve transit options for commuters.

"We discussed this with them [at city hall]," Lafleur said in a French interview with Radio-Canada. "This is an opportunity."

The additional rail service would complement the existing shuttle service offered by 417 Bus Line.

The mayor was careful to say talks with Via Rail weren't a reflection on the shuttle that's served Casselman for decades, calling it a "very good service."

More trains would be 'convenient'

In a news release, Via Rail said the proposal to increase the number of trains that serve Casselman will be discussed as part of ongoing plans to improve rail service in Ontario and Quebec.

This June, the federal government announced a $71-million investment in Via Rail to create faster, more frequent service.

Danielle Chénier, a public servant who was waiting for a bus on Main Street in Casselman Thursday, said she's in favour of the idea.

"It would be convenient," said Chénier, who also likes the current shuttle service. "For a long time, I've thought Via Rail should stop [here] more often."

The municipality, which already has the support of Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, is trying to rally other communities to join the call for more rail service.

For instance, nearby Alexandria, Ont., may also benefit from having more trains since they already pass through the town before stopping in Casselman and heading on to Ottawa, said Lafleur.