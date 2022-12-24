Hundreds of passengers have been trapped on VIA Rail trains running between Toronto and Montreal through Friday night and into Saturday morning, after several trips experienced significant delays.

Seven trains in the Quebec City-Windsor corridor were cancelled and another nine were immobilized, VIA Rail said in an email statement.

VIA Rail listed power outages, downed trees on the tracks and one tree that fell on a train as being among the reasons for the delays.

VIA said it apologizes for the situation and will provide passengers a full refund. VIA added it is aiming to get passengers to their destinations as "quickly and as safely as possible."

Some passengers told CBC they've been stuck onboard for up to 17 hours with few updates from staff.

More to come.