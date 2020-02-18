Via Rail service to resume between Ottawa and Quebec City

Passenger trains will run again between Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City starting on Thursday.

Via Rail said CN, which owns those rail lines, has notified the company that it can run trains again on that section of the line beginning on the morning of Feb. 20.

Passengers who already had one of these trips booked will have their reservations honoured, Via Rail said in a news release.

All other Via Rail trains remain cancelled, except between Sudbury and White River, Ont., and Churchill and The Pas, Man.

A separate news release from Via Rail issued Monday afternoon said passengers can cancel online with a full refund if they have a trip booked before this coming Sunday, including return trips later on if the first leg is this week.

The nearly national shutdown began Feb. 13 after initially affecting trains east of Toronto.

Protestors with or supporting the Mohawks of Tyendinaga have been set up beside tracks near Belleville, Ont., since Feb. 6 to protest the RCMP's raids in Wet'suwet'en territory in northern B.C.

Via Rail said as of Monday, 470 trains had been cancelled.