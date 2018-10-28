Veterans flex creative muscles to cope with PTSD

When former soldier Derrick Nearing discovered Kintsugi — the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with a gold lacquer to highlight the cracks — he went home that same night and smashed three pots and pieced them back together.

"It's just been something that was probably in there that didn't have a way out, and now the gateway's been open and it's a flood," Nearing told CBC's Ottawa Morning.

He's one of a number of military veterans with Post-traumatic stress disorder who have turned to art therapy as a way of dealing with their symptoms and whose work is currently on display at the Purvis Gallery in Pembroke, Ont.

Art therapy uses creative outlets to help veterans open up about their experiences.

"You can always understand any kind of trauma sensorily," Marillyn Saffery, a registered therapist that specializes in art therapy, told Ottawa Morning.

Traumatic memories have a way of spilling out when patients are making images as opposed to just talking, Saffery said.

Many of the vets she works with say they have been able to open up more because of the creative outlet she provides.

An exhibition of art put together by military veterans with PTSD opens in Pembroke. We hear from soldiers-turned-artists about their creative road to recovery. 8:05

Piecing back together

For Nearing, creative therapy isn't just limited to visual arts. He also writes poetry and even compiled a childhood memoir to cope with his PTSD.

But by far his most preferred outlet is Kintsugi.

Nearing identifies with the pots, saying it feels like he is smashing himself before picking up the pieces and putting them back together.

"What you have to say is 'OK. I accept what happened and this is my new baseline and from today I'm going forward,'" he said.

Military veteran Steve Jarbeau shows off some of his art work that he completed as part of his therapy to deal with PTSD. (Deborah MacAskill/CBC)

Steve Jarbeau, another veteran who Saffery works with, also credits art therapy with helping him deal with his past.

""I've been in therapy for twenty-something odd years and Marillyn and I talk about stuff I've never brought up with any other therapist," Steve Jarbeau said on Ottawa Morning.

Jarbeau did two tours in the former Yugoslavia in the 90s. He left the military in 1997 after he began to show signs of PTSD. He felt the military turned its back on him because of it.

"Once you start showing a little weakness, they hide it. They ship you off away from the soldiers that are hiding it better than you."

Jarbeau felt even his some of his peers shamed him for being weak, he said. Dealing with that shame was as much a part of his therapy as what he experienced on the battlefield.

Both Nearing and Jarbeau will have their work on display at the Purvis Gallery.

Jarbeau even invited some of his old comrades from his tours in the 90s. He's hoping it might give them a better understanding of what he and others have gone through.

The exhibition opened on Wednesday and runs until November 3.