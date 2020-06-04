Skip to Main Content
Veteran OPP officer charged with sexual assault of a minor
Ottawa·New

A veteran Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing sexual assault charges related to an incident involving a minor that occurred seven years ago.

Unnamed officer arrested, suspended without pay for 2013 incident

CBC News ·
An OPP constable who worked with the force for 19 years has been suspended without pay after being arrested and charged with sexual assault relating to a 2013 incident. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

In a news release, East Region OPP said the force's professional standards bureau began investigating the incident in January 2020 after receiving a complaint.

The unnamed officer, a provincial constable with 19 years of experience with the OPP, was arrested Wednesday. The officer is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a minor.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said no further details could be released about the officer in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The officer has been suspended without pay and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

