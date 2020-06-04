Veteran OPP officer charged with sexual assault of a minor

A veteran Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing sexual assault charges related to an incident involving a minor that occurred seven years ago.

In a news release, East Region OPP said the force's professional standards bureau began investigating the incident in January 2020 after receiving a complaint.

The unnamed officer, a provincial constable with 19 years of experience with the OPP, was arrested Wednesday. The officer is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a minor.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said no further details could be released about the officer in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The officer has been suspended without pay and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.