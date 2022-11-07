WWII veteran honoured with commemorative street naming

The City of Ottawa announced Monday plans to rename a Stittsville street after Second World War veteran Roger Griffifths as part of the Veterans' Commemorative Street Naming Program for 2022.

In honour of veterans' week, which runs until Nov. 11, Mayor Jim Watson hosted a commemorative street naming ceremony at Ottawa City Hall on Monday.

The new street, Roger Griffiths Avenue, will be located in a subdivision in Stittsville. The sign features the poppy symbol as the universal sign of remembrance.

Arthur Roger Griffiths, who goes by Roger, was awarded the Canadian Volunteer Service Medal and War Medal 1939-1945, as well as the General Service Badge and Royal Canadian Armed Forces Reserve Badge upon discharge.

He was a long-term resident of Stittsville who served as councillor for the Township of Goulbourn from 1977 to 1988 with a break between 1978 and 1982.

Until his passing in 1988, Griffiths also served as president of the Stittsville Royal Canadian Legion branch for five terms, and played a significant role in the making of the Stittsville cenotaph.

For his years of involvement, the veteran was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Legion's highest honour.

"Canada is the country it is today because of brave individuals like Roger Griffiths. Mr. Griffiths served our country during World War II, and I am honoured to recognize and reflect on his legacy with our community today," said Mayor Jim Watson in the release.