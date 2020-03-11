Ottawa's medical officer of health is recommending that students return to school full-time in September.



Dr. Vera Etches made the recommendation at a special meeting of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) Thursday evening.



"I'm recommending that we prioritize and plan to have students in class five days a week, and that we work from there to make sure we make that as safe as possible," Etches said.



"This would balance the risk of COVID infection … with the observed harms to children and youth and families that we're seeing."

Etches said Ottawa Public Health is seeking to influence the provincial government as it develops recommendations for the return of schools.



The Ministry of Education has asked school boards to develop three separate plans for a return to school that could be implemented based on the public health situation.



The boards were tasked with creating a plan for regular class instruction five days a week with heightened health protocols, a plan for at-home virtual learning only, and a hybrid model that would see groups of students attending schools on alternate days or weeks.

The province has not yet said which model it will be going ahead with.