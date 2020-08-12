Is the 2nd wave here? Dr. Vera Etches answers your COVID-19 questions

With daily reports of new cases higher than this city has seen in months, Ottawa is now considered a COVID-19 hotspot in the province.

Could this be the beginning of a second wave? What's causing the resurgence? How should schools respond to outbreaks?

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, was on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Thursday to discuss how Ottawa Public Health is handling the crisis, and to answer listeners' questions.

This story is being updated. In the meantime, you can watch the full segment below.

Current case numbers in Ottawa

On Wednesday, Ottawa reported 60 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the five-day average close to its highest point since the pandemic began.

Testing has confirmed 3,447 people in Ottawa have had COVID-19. Of those, 401 are active cases and 2,773 are considered resolved.

To date, 273 deaths in Ottawa have been linked to COVID-19.