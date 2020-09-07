Dr. Vera Etches answers your back-to-school questions

While students in western Quebec and some students in Ottawa have been back in class for days, if not weeks, Tuesday marks the first day back at the largest boards in the region.

Given the big day, Dr. Vera Etches, the city's medical officer of health, answered listener back-to-school questions on CBC's Ottawa Morning at 7:40 a.m.

Etches spoke one day after Ottawa Public Health confirmed five schools in the city already have positive cases of COVID-19.

Staff at Collège catholique Franco-Ouest in Nepean were notified that an employee tested positive for the illness, according to Radio-Canada. Students are scheduled to return to the high school on Tuesday.

Cases have also been identified at École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis in Kanata, École élémentaire catholique Laurier-Carrière in Nepean, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne in Lowertown and École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d'Assise in Hintonburg, according to Ottawa Public Health.

All the elementary schools are part of the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, the French Catholic board, and resumed in-person classes on Sept. 3.

Schools across region head back

In Ottawa, the first cohort of Grade 9 students attending high schools in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board high schools return to in-person classes this morning.

The remaining high schoolers will go back over the next three days, depending on their cohort. Elementary students at the public board return to school next week.

The youngest students at the Ottawa Catholic School Board return to class on Tuesday, with students in kindergarten to Grade 3 heading back to class. Students in Grade 7 will also be returning.

High school students at the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board start on Tuesday, along with kindergarten students and Grade 7 students with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

All students at Renfrew County District School Board and Renfrew County Catholic District School Board begin classes Tuesday.

While many students in Ottawa are returning to in-person class on Tuesday, it's not back-to-school for everyone.

English students in western Quebec, for example, started back in late August, while some students at French Catholic schools that follow a condensed school year started as early as Aug. 19.