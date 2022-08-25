Vehicle strikes tents in Kingston, Ont., injuring several people

Several people were injured Wednesday night when a vehicle struck tents in the parking lot of a health centre in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police said a 36-year-old has been taken into custody. The force did not specify how many people were hurt, but did say their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

It happened at the Integrated Care Hub at 661 Montreal St., a drop-in centre that provides drug consumption and treatment services, meals, showers and connections to other services for people in the community who often face barriers to care, including the homeless.

A statement issued on behalf of the hub's consortium of partners said they are "shocked and horrified at the news of what took place on the ICH property.

"Details are still unclear, but our understanding is that a vehicle entered the ICH property and collided with tents where individuals isolating with COVID-19 were resting," reads the statement, attributed to Gilles Charette, executive director of Trellis HIV & Community Care, and Carol Ravnaas and Betty Jo Dean, co-executive directors of Addiction and Mental Health Services Kingston & Frontenac, Lennox & Addington.

"Our hearts are with those who are injured, and with the staff and people we serve who have been witness to this horrific scene."

No other information was immediately available Thursday morning.

It's not the first time the hub has seen violence. David Jaeger Hodgson, 51, was stabbed to death at the hub in January, and a 48-year-old was charged with first-degree murder.