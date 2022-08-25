Vehicle strikes tents in Kingston, Ont., injuring several

Several people were injured Wednesday night when a vehicle struck tents in the parking lot of a health centre in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police said a 36-year-old has been taken into custody. The force did not specify how many people were hurt, but did say their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

It happened at the Integrated Care Hub at 661 Montreal St., a drop-in centre that provides drug consumption and treatment services, meals, showers and connections to other services for people in the community who often face barriers to care, including the homeless.

A statement issued on behalf of the hub's consortium of partners said they are "shocked and horrified at the news of what took place on the ICH property.

Gilles Charette, executive director of Trellis HIV & Community Care, told CBC the incident happened around 9 p.m. when a vehicle struck tents where people who had COVID-19 were isolating.

'It was a horrifying scene'

Charette said three people were taken to the hospital. They were released Thursday morning, he said.

"We're piecing things together with police right now," he said. "It was a horrifying scene."

Charette said the hub's community and staff quickly came together Wednesday night.

"This is a community who experience a lot of trauma, and sadly used to being marginalized.... They rallied together immediately to look after one another."

Charette said many details remain unclear, such as how the driver reached the tents and whether they had a specific motivation is wait. He said he's waitinging for police to complete their investigation.

"Our hearts are with those who are injured, and with the staff and people we serve who have been witness to this horrific scene," reads an earlier statement attributed to Charette, as well as Carol Ravnaas and Betty Jo Dean, co-executive directors of Addiction and Mental Health Services Kingston & Frontenac, Lennox & Addington.

It's not the first time the hub has seen violence. David Jaeger Hodgson, 51, was stabbed to death at the hub in January, and a 48-year-old was charged with first-degree murder.