Vehicle exclusion zone in place on Saturday

A vehicle exclusion zone will be in effect downtown starting Saturday morning in response to a protest, Ottawa police say.

"Wellington Street remains closed to vehicles and there is zero tolerance for vehicle-based demonstrations or events within the city's designated control zone in the downtown core," the police said in a tweet.

"The control zone still remains Laurier (south), Bronson (west) and Elgin (east)."

The zones will be enforced by police and bylaw officers, who will issue tickets and tow any vehicles that park in the area.

The Ottawa Police Service did not confirm the nature of the protest, but directed CBC to a series of tweets they issued on Thursday "with relevant information for protestors," reminding them to remain peaceful and explaining the rules of the road for farm equipment.

A "slow-roll" protest is taking place tomorrow afternoon in Ottawa and cities across the country. The protest is being organized by Freedom Fighters Canada in solidarity with farmers protesting in the Netherlands.

As Canada’s capital, we host hundreds of demonstrations in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> each year, and our downtown core remains open, vibrant and available to residents, businesses, and tourists. Everyone is reminded to remain peaceful and lawful. 1/3 —@OttawaPolice

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Farming?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Farming</a> season is in full swing! Do you know the rules of the road for farm equipment? <br>In Ontario, you cannot drive farm equipment on Highways like the 417 & 416 unless there is no other access to the farmland you are working on, and the land must adjoin to a 400-series Highway —@OttawaPolice

In a statement to CBC, the police said they connect with various protest and community groups throughout the city to ensure a safe environment for demonstrations.

"We are committed to ensuring that charter guaranteed rights and freedoms are upheld, while ensuring that police officers carry out their sworn duties," the statement said.