Vehicle convoy rolls through Ottawa without incident, police say

Another vehicle convoy made its way through Ottawa Saturday, but police say it left the city without incident.

The protest convoy made its way from Quebec into the city Saturday afternoon, entering the downtown around 4 p.m. and leaving around 5:30 p.m. as protesters on foot awaited their arrival.

Police said late Saturday afternoon the vehicles had moved onto Highway 417 and were heading toward Vankleek Hill, Ont., where they planned to gather for the night.

In a series of tweets, Ottawa police said the vehicles were kept away from the ByWard Market, Lowertown and other residential areas.

Update on afternoon convoy: Earlier this week, <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawapolice</a> was advised of a vehicle-based demonstration from Quebec intending on making symbolic passage through Ottawa and then proceeding to an end destination in Vankleek Hill. —@OttawaPolice

"We appreciate that this convoy was unwelcome for many residents and businesses," said police in one tweet, adding that barriers, tow trucks and additional staffing were available in case they were needed.

Counter-demonstrators also made their voices heard as the convoy drove through. Police said around 5:30 p.m. there were no incidents to report.

Saturday's convoy arrived roughly five weeks after a much larger protest convoy descended upon the downtown, ultimately leading to a weeks-long occupation that ended after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act.