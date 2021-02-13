Collision west of Ottawa sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a vehicle collision on Calabogie Road in McNab-Braeside Township, west of Ottawa.

She was in an SUV travelling north shortly after 3 p.m. Friday when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle, the Renfrew County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said in a new release.

Two male drivers involved in the collision were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, OPP said.

Police are investigating why the SUV crossed into the other lane.

As of 8 p.m. Friday evening, a section of Calabogie Road was closed to traffic between Stewartville Road and Burnstown Road.