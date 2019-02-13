Man charged with dozens of downtown vehicle break-ins

A 34-year-old Ottawa man is facing dozens of charges after allegedly damaging and robbing at least 48 vehicles over ten days this month.

The charges come in response to 37 reported incidents at different secured garages downtown between Feb. 3 and Feb. 12, Ottawa police said in a news release. Police estimated the damages at thousands of dollars.

The man was arrested on Feb. 12 and is facing 15 breaking and entering charges, 48 charges of mischief to property, one charge of fraud and one charge of breach of probation.

Police are reminding people not to allow strangers to follow them into buildings or parking garages and to report suspicious activity to police.