Celebrate Day of the Dead with tamales and green mole

Throughout Mexico, families start celebrating the día de muertos, or Day of the Dead, this week. It's a holiday to remember and feel connected to loved ones who've passed on.

In honour of the annual celebration, Brenda Cortes, co-owner of San Jose Mexican Foods in Ottawa, is whipping up a special recipe for her maternal grandmother who died last year: black bean tamales and mole.

Cortes's grandmother was vegetarian, almost vegan, so naturally her recipe is meat-and-dairy-free to suit her tastes.

"She said always cook with love," Cortes told CBC Radio's All In A Day. "She used to say never cook angry because the food will be more spicy."

Less philosophically and more practically, Cortes also advises against soaking beans. She adds them dry to boiling water for cooking.

"It's the secret to a very good black bean tamale," she said.

Tamales can be stuffed with a variety of fillings including fish, beef and chicken. Brenda Cortes's tamales, however, are vegan to honour her maternal grandmother. (Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images)

Vegan black bean tamales with green mole

Ingredients (tamales):

1 kg of tortilla dough.

300 ml of vegetable oil.

3 cups of water.

2 cups of refried black beans.

Corn leaves for tamales.

1 tbsp. baking powder.

Fine salt to taste.

Ingredients (mole):

250 g green tomatillos.

A quarter of an onion.

2 serrano peppers.

2 cloves of garlic.

500 g pumpkin seeds.

1 bay leaf.

½ cup vegetable broth.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Cumin to taste.

Directions (tamales):

Soak corn husks in warm water until they soften. Mix the dough, vegetable oil, water, baking powder and salt. It should not be too wet, otherwise it cannot be molded. Spread the dough on a flat surface, add the refried beans and spread them over the dough. Fold the dough around the beans and cut into portions 10 centimetres long. Cover each tamale with corn husk and then wrap. Steam the tamales for 90 minutes over medium heat, or three hours on low heat.

Directions (mole):