12 vehicles damaged by flames at Vars auction lot
Firefighters are trying to figure out why 12 vehicles caught fire in a rural east Ottawa auction lot overnight.
Six vehicles at the ADESA lot in Vars were engulfed in flames, with another six damaged by fire, according to Ottawa fire district chief Todd Horricks.
Nobody was injured, according to Ottawa paramedics.
Police and firefighters are at the lot just off Highway 417 as investigators try to figure out the cause.