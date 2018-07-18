Skip to Main Content
12 vehicles damaged by flames at Vars auction lot

Firefighters are trying to figure out why 12 vehicles caught fire in a rural east Ottawa auction lot overnight.

Police, firefighters at scene off Highway 417 in rural east Ottawa

One of the vehicles destroyed by fire at the ADESA auction lot in Vars. (Todd Horricks/Ottawa Fire Services)

Six vehicles at the ADESA lot in Vars were engulfed in flames, with another six damaged by fire, according to Ottawa fire district chief Todd Horricks.

Nobody was injured, according to Ottawa paramedics.

Police and firefighters are at the lot just off Highway 417 as investigators try to figure out the cause.

The cause of the vehicle fires is under investigation. (Todd Horricks/Ottawa Fire Services)

