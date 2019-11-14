Vaping-related illness case reported in Outaouais

The Outaouais region has its first confirmed case of vaping-related illness, according to Quebec's Ministry of Health.

The ministry confirmed the case to Radio-Canada on Thursday afternoon. The individual was using a nicotine product, the ministry said. No information about the patient has been released.

The office of Danielle McCann, the Quebec minister of health, released a statement saying they are closely following the situation. They also said they are not ruling out tightening rules around e-cigarettes in the province, despite the fact that the issue currently falls under federal jurisdiction.

This is the third case of vaping-related illness in Quebec, and the eighth confirmed or probable case reported in Canada. The two other Quebec cases were reported earlier this fall.

In September, another case was reported in London, Ont., but it did not meet the national case definition as developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

In the United States, there have been more than 2,100 cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarettes or vaping as of Nov. 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Forty-two people have also died in the U.S.

Canadian health officials are reminding anyone who vapes to pay attention to symptoms of vaping-related illness including coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea and vomiting.

They recommend that anyone experiencing symptoms should consult a health-care professional.