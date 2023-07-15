Vankleek Hill non-profit fights inflation with cheap produce and smiles

With grocery prices still surging across the country, a non-profit in the eastern Ontario town of Vankleek Hill, Ont., is selling fresh produce at unusually cheap prices.

"Our goal is to share sustainable food with the community, supporting one another, trying to help where we can," said Nikole Jalbert, president of Arks Harvest.

A pound of blueberries can cost up to $7 at the supermarket. But it's just $2 at Arks Harvest.

During the summer, Jalbert says the store gets both meat and produce from local farms, while Montreal-area wholesalers supply it the rest of the year.

Saskatoon berries for sale at Arks Harvest. (Radio-Canada)

For about $25, customers can fill their bag with produce until it's overflowing, and that's what Kandace Coderre does.

After going to the frozen food aisle to cut costs, Coderre opted to visit Arks Harvest in search of fresh produce.

"It's affordable," she said. "I like coming here for the fresh stuff. The kids will eat it more."

'The food is a bonus'

Beyond helping people save, Jalbert said the main goal of Arks Harvest is to build a sense of community in this rural part of eastern Ontario.

"I tell everyone that the food is a bonus," she said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada. "The real work is to change people's hearts, and that's what we've worked to do. We come together first as a community, and then we share the food.

"You walk in and you grab a bag and you give a smile, get a smile and get your food," she added in English.

Nikole Jalbert, president of Arks Harvest, and member Marie-Ève Lavoie. (Radio-Canada)

2nd location planned

Alishia Jivray-Davy, the non-profit's vice-president, said everyone is welcome — even those who could otherwise afford food at a supermarket.

"We are giving everyone the chance to come," she said.

Mélissa Clairou has been coming to Arks Harvest for about a year. She said the store has been helpful as the cost of living rises, but it's also opened up new culinary horizons.

"You also discover new products that you probably wouldn't buy at the store because they're too expensive, so that allows you to discover new fruits and vegetables," she said in French.

Arks Harvest is now planning to open a second location in Cornwall, Ont., this summer.