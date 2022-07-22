Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Vanier

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Vanier early Friday morning, Ottawa paramedics say.

The incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Deschamps Avenue and Marier Avenue, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Police also confirmed the fatality involving a pedestrian and a vehicle and said there were still road closures in the area as of 7:30 a.m.

Marier Avenue is closed between Montreal Road and Carillon Street, the city said, while Deschamps Avenue is closed between Hannah Street and Marier Avenue.