Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Vanier

A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Deschamps and Marier avenues in Vanier.

Incident happened shortly before 6 a.m., say paramedics

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle at Marier and Deschamps avenues in Vanier Friday. (Gabriel Le Marquand Perreault/Radio-Canada)

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Vanier early Friday morning, Ottawa paramedics say.

The incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Deschamps Avenue and Marier Avenue, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Police also confirmed the fatality involving a pedestrian and a vehicle and said there were still road closures in the area as of 7:30 a.m.

Marier Avenue is closed between Montreal Road and Carillon Street, the city said, while Deschamps Avenue is closed between Hannah Street and Marier Avenue.

A paramedic stands near a EMS truck with the label 'paramedic' in yellow, on a sunny day, at an intersection in a residential neighbourhood.
A paramedic stands at the intersection of Deschamps and Marier avenues in a residential area in Vanier following Friday morning's collision. (Gabriel Le Marquand Perreault/Radio-Canada)
