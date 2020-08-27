The roof of a popular sugar shack in Vanier partially collapsed Thursday after an early morning fire.

Fire officials received a call at 5:53 a.m. about smoke and flames visible in the forest behind the Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre on Pères-Blancs Avenue.

Firefighters said the sugar shack had flames coming through its roof when crews arrived on scene and they confirmed part of the roof had collapsed.

An investigator will head to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada )

'One of the few active urban sugar shacks'

Firefighters fought the flames from outside the structure, due to fears it was unstable.

Officials said an investigator will head to the scene due to determine the cause of the fire.

The structure sits within a sugar bush, and is described on the Vanier Museopark's website — which owns the building — as "one of the few active urban sugar shacks."

The roof of the structure was heavily damaged. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Volunteer sugar farmers take sap from the maple trees at the sugar bush and transform it into maple syrup.

The general director of the Vanier Museopark said in an interview Thursday morning the community museum intends to rebuild the popular maple shack.

"I'm shocked. I'm really just shocked that it is gone. But at the same time, I say the soul the shack is still there," said Jean Malavoy.

"The volunteers are still there, the energy of the people to rebuild is there," Malavoy said.