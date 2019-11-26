2 charged in Vanier stabbing

A man is in hospital and two people are charged with assault following a stabbing in Vanier Monday night.

In a news release, Ottawa police said they were called to a fight at the corner of Montreal Road and Emond Street around 9:10 p.m.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital with a serious injury. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

A 54-year-old-man and a 29-year-old women were arrested.

They've both been charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The woman was also charged with possession of a weapon.

Emond Street was closed to traffic Monday night but has since reopened.