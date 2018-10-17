Skip to Main Content
Serious injuries in Vanier stabbing
Ottawa police are investigating a Tuesday night stabbing in Vanier that caused serious injuries.

Ottawa police respond to a stabbing near the intersection of Lafontaine and Richelieu avenues. (CBC)

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection Frontenac Street and Lacasse Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police didn't say if the victim was male or female or if there have been any arrests.

