Serious injuries in Vanier stabbing
Ottawa police are investigating a Tuesday night stabbing in Vanier that caused serious injuries.
It happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the intersection Frontenac Street and Lacasse Avenue.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police didn't say if the victim was male or female or if there have been any arrests.