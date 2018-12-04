Man rushed to hospital after Vanier Parkway crash

A man rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a two-vehicle collision on Vanier Parkway may have suffered a medical emergency just before the two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews were called to the parkway at Queen Mary Street just after 11 a.m.

Paramedics said the man's critical condition appeared to be related to whatever medical issue he experienced prior to the crash, rather than to injuries sustained in the crash itself.

Nobody else was injured in the collision, paramedics said.

The parkway is closed between Queen Mary and Donald streets.