Arson unit investigating Vanier fires

Arson investigators are looking into a series of fires in Vanier, Ottawa police said in a news release Wednesday.

The first, at a home under construction on the 100 block of Longpré Street, was reported Saturday at 3:50 a.m. The second, on a porch on the 200 block of Hannah Street, was reported at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, and the most recent, in a shed on the 100 block of Barrette Street, came about three hours later, police said.

Both fires on Wednesday were quickly brought under control before they could spread and cause damage, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

No one was injured in the fires, police said.

There have been several recent fires in the area and our Fire Prevention team has been actively working with our partners Ottawa Police, Ottawa Bylaw, and Mathieu Fleury to support this community. Please notify Police at 613-236-1222, x3770 with any information about these fires.

"We understand the concerns raised by the community about these incidents and the Ottawa Police take these investigations very seriously," police said in the news release, pledging to deploy more officers to the neighbourhood.

Police said they're investigating the fires as "possibly linked."

It's not clear if police believe the fires are related to a spate of fires in Vanier in July, or an earlier string of suspected arsons in 2017, when someone is believed to have set 11 separate fires. No suspect was ever caught.

Anyone with information about the most recent fires, or who may have security footage of the streets where they started, is asked to call police. The Ottawa Police Service arson unit can be reached at 613-236-1222 ext. 3770, and anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers.