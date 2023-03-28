Vanier sugar shack reopens 3 years after destructive fire

A popular sugar shack in Ottawa that was severely damaged by a fire nearly three years ago has rebuilt and is starting to welcome the public through its doors.

The roof of the urban sugar shack, located in the forest behind the Richelieu-Vanier Community Centre on Pères-Blancs Avenue, collapsed after the structure caught fire in late August 2020. At the time, Ottawa police said they were investigating the fire as arson.

Materials and labour shortages during the pandemic then delayed its reconstruction.

"We had to go with the flow, even if it kept me awake at night, it didn't speed up the construction, but we are happy with the results," said Madeleine Meilleur, general director of the Vanier Museopark, which runs the sugar shack.

Vanier sugar shack damaged in early morning fire Duration 0:42 The roof of Vanier Museopark’s Sugar Shack partially collapsed after sustaining damage in a fire that began early Thursday morning.

More than two and a half years after the fire, the city celebrated the sugar shack's grand reopening on Tuesday.

"You cannot get another experience as Canadian as this one," Meilleur said about the festival, which Museopark calls a "38-year-old neighbourhood tradition."

It's something she enjoyed fondly before the fire.

"It was so heartwarming to see people were happy," she said.

While the building is new, the original sugar shack dates back to 1939.

Vanier Museopark General Director Madeleine Meilleur shows off one of the buckets collecting maple water that would normally be boiled down to the sweet syrup, but the trees were tapped too late this year to be used for the upcoming festival. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Even though the surrounding maple trees weren't tapped in time to provide the maple syrup for this year's festival, Meilleur said they will next year.

The new sugar shack is similar to the old one, just a little larger and with a few updated safety measures, including having the evaporator in a separate room — with a glass wall so people can get a clear view — rather than in the middle of the main floor.

The sugar festival runs until April 2 and anyone hoping for an added sugar rush — with pancakes, toffee and maple syrup sweets — can enjoy one of three different sugar-related menus between April 5 and May 5.