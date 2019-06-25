Skip to Main Content
Vanier garage fire under police investigation
Ottawa

Vanier garage fire under police investigation

Ottawa police are joining firefighters to investigate an overnight garage fire on Marquette Avenue.

1 vehicle destroyed, 2 more damaged near Beechwood Cemetery

CBC News ·
The fire on Marquette Avenue in Vanier caused an estimated $100,000 damage, according to Ottawa Fire Services. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Ottawa police are joining firefighters to investigate an overnight garage fire on Marquette Avenue in Vanier.

The first 911 call came just before 3 a.m. to the residential street near the Beechwood Cemetery.

The garage and a vehicle were destroyed and two other vehicles were damaged, firefighters said.

Nearby homes were damaged by smoke and heat.

One of three properties Ottawa Fire Services said was damaged Tuesday morning. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

No one was injured and no one will have to leave their home because of the fire, according to the news release.

The cause is under investigation. Ottawa police said Tuesday morning its arson unit will be helping firefighters at the scene.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|