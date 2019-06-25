Vanier garage fire under police investigation
1 vehicle destroyed, 2 more damaged near Beechwood Cemetery
Ottawa police are joining firefighters to investigate an overnight garage fire on Marquette Avenue in Vanier.
The first 911 call came just before 3 a.m. to the residential street near the Beechwood Cemetery.
The garage and a vehicle were destroyed and two other vehicles were damaged, firefighters said.
Nearby homes were damaged by smoke and heat.
No one was injured and no one will have to leave their home because of the fire, according to the news release.
The cause is under investigation. Ottawa police said Tuesday morning its arson unit will be helping firefighters at the scene.