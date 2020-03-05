Fire at Vanier triplex sends 2 to hospital

The fire on Dieppe Street in Vanier, just south of McArthur Avenue, started at about 7:30 a.m. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

Two dozen firefighters tackled a house fire on Dieppe Street in Vanier that started on the main floor of a triplex and sent two people to hospital.

Crews responded to Dieppe Street near McArthur Avenue this morning just beforew 7:30 a.m.

Two women have been taken to hospital in stable condition for possible smoke inhalation, said Ottawa paramedics

The fire is under control, but crews are breaking through walls and siding to put out hit spots.

Four people living there won't be able to return home for now.

There is no word yet on the cause.