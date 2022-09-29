Homicide unit investigating possible human remains found in Vanier

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating after possible human remains were dug up at a construction site in Vanier on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said in an email Thursday that officers were called to a construction site on Deschamps Avenue near Desrosiers Street, not far from the Vanier Parkway, at about 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

"Digging at the location uncovered what are believed to be human remains," police said.

Police didn't elaborate on what exactly was found. They said early Thursday afternoon forensic identification work was underway.

The northeast corner of Deschamps Avenue and Deslauriers Street. (Stéphane Leclerc/Radio-Canada)

Krista Barrett, whose backyard borders the construction site, said she's been told her yard is a part of the scene and she can't go in it.

"[There were] a lot of police and people watching around, and then the coroner. They had body bags and they blocked off my backyard," she said.