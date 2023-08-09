Vanier Community Association launches 'Good Neighbours' nighttime safety walks

Vanier community members hit the streets Tuesday night to launch a new initiative by residents concerned about safety in the neighbourhood.

The inaugural safety walk, dubbed Good Neighbours and led by the Vanier Community Association's safety committee, ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. About half a dozen area residents joined the walk.

Myka Delisle-Spencley, chair of the association's safety committee, said in an interview on CBC's Ottawa Morning the idea was developed by a group of people living in the neighbourhood.

"We have too much of a homelessness and opioid crisis situation right now. It's unbearable," she said. "We got a lot of requests from people that were tired of the issues they were seeing, and a lack of action on the part of the city."

"Out of that discussion we decided that we could start actively walking the neighbourhood ourselves, trying to see what the issues are and how we can help."

She added that many community members fear going outside, due to crime and safety concerns.

"I think it will make people feel safer if they know that there's people out there talking to the different populations," she said.

Lynda Fish participated in Tuesday night's walk. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

'Being a good neighbour'

The first meeting opened with an orientation session at Centre Pauline-Charron community centre where organizers answered questions and discussed expectations.

Speaking to the group who joined the walk, Delisle-Spencley said she hopes the initiative becomes a permanent activity. She added the community association has an eventual goal of running the walk three times a week, every week.

A group of residents then walked around Montreal Road and McArthur Avenue to identify areas where safety incidents occur most frequently, and to hand out food and water to community members in need.

Members of the group also administered naloxone to one individual and called emergency services to provide assistance.

Vanier resident Dave Shymanski says its important the walk is done in a group. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Vanier resident Andrew Lumsden said he came out to offer whatever support he could.

"I just hope that we get to think of the homeless as fellow human beings who deserve a dignified life," he said. "I'm trying to fight, what I think, is a condescending attitude that society has."

Dave Shymanski also lives in Vanier and participated in the safety walk Tuesday night.

"It's sad when you see somebody you know having a mental health issue in the middle of Montreal Road... And sometimes it can be intimidating too, as an individual going through your evening walk, going [to] help," he said. "So you need to do this in groups."

Community association member Lynda Fish said she hopes the initiative will draw more people in the neighbourhood to help those living at the margins.

In doing so, she said, people might better understand the issues that affect marginalized and homeless people and how to help them.

"Not just for me or for my neighbours, but for these people who are on the street — let's make it safe for them as well," she said.

'Not a patrol'

Vanier residents who came out for the Good Neighbours safety walk discuss issues in their neighbourhood. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Delisle-Spencley was quick to clarify that the group does not want to be viewed as a patrol, but rather an attempt to connect with neighbours — no matter their current housing or personal situation.

"Our philosophy is that everyone is our neighbour, whether they're housed or living on the street, and everyone has a responsibility to be a good neighbour," she said.

"It's not about fighting the homeless and vulnerable populations," Delisle-Spencley said. "It's fighting for the homeless and the vulnerable population."

She said the group is working with Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante, who was also present at the walk Tuesday.

In an interview earlier in the day, Plante said she was proud of the people in her ward for coming together to launch this initiative.

"We have issues around crime. We have issues around discarded needles. Obviously, the opioid epidemic is very prevalent [here]," Plante said. "There's no way we're going to solve this without everybody coming together for solutions."