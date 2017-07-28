Police trying to find stolen ashes, music

Ottawa police have accused a 43-year-old man of stealing ashes and a laptop full of music from a Vanier church and funeral home.

Officers are looking for three keepsake pendants containing someone's ashes and a laptop with more than 700 musical scores that were taken in January.

Police said he's also accused of stealing credit cards and using them to buy things.

He's so far been charged with two counts of using a stolen credit card and one count of breaking and entering.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call breaking and entering investigators at 613-236-1222 extension 4533, or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by using the Ottawa police app.