Vacant home burns in suspicious fire

Ottawa police are treating an early morning fire in a vacant home in Vanier as suspicious.

The first 911 calls about the fire at the two-storey home on Longpré Street, a small residential street south of the Beechwood Cemetery, came in around 3:50 a.m., firefighters said.

Crews quickly called for backup because of the extremely cold weather and focused on fighting the fire from the outside rather than entering the building.

There were no injuries.

A number of roads are closed in the area because of emergency vehicles taking up space on narrow streets and because the water used to fight the fire is now frozen, making roads unsafe.

Officers from the Ottawa police arson unit will be involved in the investigation because some elements of the fire seem suspicious, police said.

A series of suspicious fires in the area in 2016 and 2017 led to police asking residents to be on the lookout for a serial arsonist.