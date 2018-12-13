Van drives through home, then hits another

A van drove through one home near Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday evening and then slammed against another, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

It happened on Kildare Avenue in the small community of Amherstview, roughly 15 kilometres west of Kingston, at about 6:15 p.m., OPP said in a media release issued Thursday.

The van was heading east on Kildare when it left the road, smashed through the corner of the first house — causing structural damage to the garage area — and then collided with the side of a neighbouring house.

No injuries were reported.

The 42-year-old man behind the wheel, who is from Kingston, was charged with careless driving.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the incident to call their Napanee detachment at 1-888-310-1122.