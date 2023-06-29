Crash sends potentially radioactive suitcase flying into closed hair salon

Local police say a suitcase with hazardous, potentially radioactive materials was ejected from one of two vehicles in a crash north of Ottawa-Gatineau and ended up in a hair salon that was closed at the time.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the corner of routes du Carrefour and principale in Val-des-Monts, Que., around 11 a.m., according to MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

A security perimeter has been set up and the intersection has been closed, police said.

Local firefighters, specialized firefighters from about 35 kilometres away in Ottawa and staff from the Canadian Transport Emergency Centre, which looks after dangerous goods, have all been called in.

The crash left one person with a minor injury.