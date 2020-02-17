Man killed in Val-des-Monts snowmobile crash
A 44-year-old man is dead after losing control of his snowmobile on Sunday night north of Gatineau.
According to a press release from MRC des Collines police, the man went off the road around 11:30 p.m. near Val-des-Monts' Lac St-Pierre.
The cause of the collision remains uncertain and his name has not been released.
Several firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the crash.
The investigation continues.