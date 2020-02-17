Skip to Main Content
Man killed in Val-des-Monts snowmobile crash

The collision occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday

Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that killed a 44-year-old man in western Quebec Feb. 16, 2020. (Radio-Canada)

A 44-year-old man is dead after losing control of his snowmobile and crashing on Sunday evening north of Gatineau, Que.. 

According to a press release from MRC des Collines police, the man went off the road around 11:30 p.m. near Val-des-Monts' Lac St-Pierre.

The cause of the collision remains uncertain and his name has not been released.

Several firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the crash. 

The investigation continues.

