Man killed in Val-des-Monts snowmobile crash

A 44-year-old man is dead after losing control of his snowmobile and crashing on Sunday evening north of Gatineau, Que..

According to a press release from MRC des Collines police, the man went off the road around 11:30 p.m. near Val-des-Monts' Lac St-Pierre.

The cause of the collision remains uncertain and his name has not been released.

Several firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the crash.

The investigation continues.