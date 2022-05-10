Woman killed in Val-des-Monts, Que., crash

A 39-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash north of Gatineau, Que., on Monday night, police say.

It happened at about 10:20 p.m. on route 366 between rue Mitchell and chemin Brassard, according to MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais.

The driver was heading north when, for reasons currently unknown, her vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed.

The woman was later pronounced dead at Gatineau Hospital.

The road was closed but has since reopened.