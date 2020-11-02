Police fine 16 people after Halloween party in Val-Des-Monts, Que.

Police in the Outaouais say they're fining 16 young people who attended a Halloween party in Val-Des-Monts, Que., this weekend.

According to Sgt. Martin Fournel, spokesperson for MRC des Collines police, officers arrived at the house at approximately 2 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Fournel said the attendees were in their 20s, and each person will be fined $1,000.

Le jour de la marmotte ?... Nos policiers interviennent lors d'un party d'halloween à VDM dans la nuit du 1er novembre. 16 personnes sur place. Gens dans la vingtaine. Tous expulsés et constats à venir. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/policemrc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#policemrc</a> —@Police_MRC

He said police were alerted to the party after someone saw photos on Instagram and called them.

It's the second time in just over a week police in western Quebec have broken up a party that flouted gathering rules in the region.

Good reminder of the rules, police say

MRC des Collines police fined 83 students $1,000 each after an Airbnb house party in Chelsea, Que., last weekend.

Fournel called this latest incident a good reminder of the rules in effect.

Both Gatineau, Que., and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais were upgraded to the maximum level on Quebec's COVID-19 alert scale in early October.

The upgrade comes with increased restrictions, including a ban on gatherings at private homes with visitors from different households.

"Everyone there knew the rules of the red zone," Fournel wrote by email.