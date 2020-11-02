Skip to Main Content
Police fine 16 people after Halloween party in Val-Des-Monts, Que.
Police in the Outaouais say they’re fining 16 young people who attended a Halloween party in Val-Des-Monts, Que., this weekend.

2nd party in just over a week after 83 students fined in Chelsea, Que

MRC des Collines police also fined 83 students international students $1,000 each after an Airbnb house party in Chelsea, Que., last weekend. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

According to Sgt. Martin Fournel, spokesperson for MRC des Collines police, officers arrived at the house at approximately 2 a.m. on Nov. 1. 

Fournel said the attendees were in their 20s, and each person will be fined $1,000. 

He said police were alerted to the party after someone saw photos on Instagram and called them. 

It's the second time in just over a week police in western Quebec have broken up a party that flouted gathering rules in the region.

Good reminder of the rules, police say

MRC des Collines police fined 83 students $1,000 each after an Airbnb house party in Chelsea, Que., last weekend.

Fournel called this latest incident a good reminder of the rules in effect.

Both Gatineau, Que., and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais were upgraded to the maximum level on Quebec's COVID-19 alert scale in early October.

The upgrade comes with increased restrictions, including a ban on gatherings at private homes with visitors from different households.

"Everyone there knew the rules of the red zone," Fournel wrote by email.

