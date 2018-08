Part of route 366 in Val-des-Monts, Que., is closed due to a fire.

It happened in a building in the municipality's Perkins sector at 1714 route du Carrefour just before 2 a.m. on Monday, according to MRC des Collines police.

A detour is in place at chemin Saint-Antoine and chemin Saint-Joseph.

No other details were immediately available.