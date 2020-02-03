Quebec police investigate 2 deaths at Val-des-Monts home

Firefighters responding to a house fire discovered the bodies of two people at a Val-des-Monts home Sunday, Quebec provincial police say.

It's "possible" the two peopled died in the fire, a spokesperson for Sûreté du Québec said in an interview with Radio-Canada on Sunday. Police are treating the deaths as suspicious.

At about 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the Mercier Street home where they discovered the bodies.

Provincial police are working with Collines-de-l'Outaouais police to investigate the deaths.

Sûreté du Québec declined to provide any further details about the incident Sunday.