The municipality of Val-des-Monts, Que., will soon have a new elected official, but whoever wins the seat for District 3 can expect to join a council embroiled in a fight with residents over a controversial industrial park.

A byelection to replace outgoing councillor Claude Bergeron will take place Aug. 13.

The site on chemin Tenpenny is in neighbouring District 4, but the previous council's decision to approve it next to a residential area by a lake has led to heated discussion that has spilled over to impact all of council.

Heavy trucks travelling to and from the industrial park have sparked safety concerns, according to Chantal Laroche, who's among those speaking out against it.

Situation 'not acceptable'

A recently retired University of Ottawa professor specializing in audiology, Laroche said she's also taken measurements of the noise the extra traffic is generating.

"Even without the sound level meter, you can tell that there is an issue with the noise coming from the park," she said.

"I think this situation is not acceptable for citizens."

Laroche has a property on Lac McGlashan, which connects with Lac Girard near the site. She worries any pollution or other problems created by the industrial park could spread.

Chantal Laroche, third from left, is among the Val-des-Monts residents raising concerns about an industrial park in the community. (Maude Ouellet/CBC)

She also questioned why the municipality allowed the park to be built right next to a residential area, but said residents have had a hard time getting any answers from elected officials.

Deputy mayor François Sylvestre said the current council inherited the issue and is doing what it can to mitigate issues with the park.

That includes measures to protect the environment after logging at the site and working with Quebec's transport ministry to explore the addition of a second gate to cut down on traffic.

Sylvestre agreed there is "some noise" caused by industry at the site and said council is looking into ways to measure it.

"The citizens have good questions. A lot of those questions, we've answered them," he said.

"Sometimes they're not happy with the answer, and I can understand that. But in terms of doing the due diligence, the municipality, until proven otherwise, [they've] done exactly what they were supposed to do."

Candidates already hearing about it

The controversy around the park isn't lost on byelection candidates.

Jacques Lemay said his major issue this election is the environment, specifically people cutting down trees without permits.

Trees were cleared at the industrial park, but the candidate said he'd leave any comments on that to the councillor who represents the area.

"It's far from my district, but I'm concerned, too, because I don't want that kind of stuff in my district," Lemay added.

Jacques Lemay is a candidate running for the council seat for District 3 in Val-des-Monts. (Maude Ouellet/CBC)

Asked about the recent contentious council meetings, he said people need to respect each other rather than shouting over one another.

Benoît Carrière is also running in the byelection. He said the area needs industrial space, but perhaps the location wasn't the best.

"People come into the country to have peace," he said. "Now the industrial district [will be] just around their house, so I can understand the frustration."

Benoît Carrière is a candidate vying for the council seat for District 3 in Val-des-Monts. (Maude Ouellet/CBC)

Stéphane Turgeon, the third candidate, said residents deserve to know how the park came to be.

"They want to know who made those decisions," he said, adding he's not afraid to push back against the current municipal government.

Stephane Turgeon is a candidate in the by-election for the District 3 seat in Val-des-Monts. (Maude Ouellet/CBC)

'We've gone through the worst'

Sylvestre said he believes "we've gone through the worst" in terms of dealing with issues around the industrial park, so the new councillor will likely be able to focus on other issues.

He said one thing they should understand before taking on the role is that each councillor represents all residents of the community, including in the summer when its population swells from around 13,000 to more than 23,000.

"I'm as interested as my colleague in District 4," said Sylvestre. "It's a matter of teamwork."

Laroche said she's not optimistic that adding a new voice on council will solve what she sees as a lack of transparency with the municipal government.

"One new councillor, would it be able to change something?" she said. "I doubt it."

In the meantime, she said, residents are considering their legal options around the industrial park.