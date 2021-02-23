Vaccination of those 80 and older to start March 5

Seniors 80 and older living in several high-risk communities in Ottawa will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a pop-up clinic on March 5, councillors heard Wednesday morning.

Older adults and all adult recipients of chronic home care living in Ledbury, Herongate, Emerald Woods, Sawmill Creek, Ridgemont and Riverview — communities with higher rates of the coronavirus — will be able to get their first vaccine shots late next week.

The locations of the pop-up clinics will be announced on Monday, along with details about how people can book appointments.

The city's general manager of emergency and protective services, Anthony Di Monte, laid out the plan for vaccinating everyone from essential workers to the general public on Wednesday. Di Monte heads the city's vaccination task force.

Vaccinations began in Ottawa on Dec. 15. By Feb. 5, all residents of the city's 28 long-term care homes had received their second doses of the vaccine. By Feb. 23, all residents of the 82 retirement homes in Ottawa had been offered their first vaccines.

Older Indigenous adults have also been offered vaccines at clinics at the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health and the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team.

Di Monte was clear that the demand for the vaccine would initially be far greater than the supply. The four community clinics for residents 80 and older aren't expected to be open until late March.

