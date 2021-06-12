Vaccine appointment no-shows frustrate Ottawa residents, doctors

Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination appointments go unfilled across Ottawa each day, frustrating residents who are struggling to find any open spots.

In recent weeks, anywhere between 300 and 400 appointments get classified as "no-shows" each day at the city's community clinics, according to Anthony Di Monte, who heads Ottawa's vaccine distribution plan.

That number makes up fewer than five per cent of the total number of vaccines given out daily, but those hundreds of doses could go to residents like Valerie Maier.

"I'm shocked. I'm confused. I'm finding it very difficult to understand [why] that's happening," said Maier, 60, who estimates she's spent four hours over several days trying to book her second dose appointment.

CBC has heard from others who have been unable to find an appointment even though they are eligible.

Doctors offices also see no-shows

Family doctors across the city and Ontario face similar "detrimental" effects of no-shows, according to Dr. Alykhan Abdulla, a family doctor who practises in the south Ottawa suburb of Manotick.

"It's a bit of a struggle," said Abdulla, who does not blame vaccine hesitancy.

"A lot of it is due, unfortunately, to the innate competition between family medicine and pharmacies."

He said the number of no-shows can vary by clinic or area — anywhere from one in 20 slots per day, to one in five.

Dr. Alykhan Abdulla says family physicians have to prepare a lot before patients come in to get vaccinated and it's difficult to fill spots when there is a no-show. (Tia Photography)

Unclaimed doses present challenges

Booking an earlier second dose through the provincial system will automatically cancel someone's former appointment, the Ministry of Health wrote in a statement Thursday. The province urges people to only book a single appointment for their second dose and that it's up to them to cancel any other appointments.

For the time being, doctors and nurses will continue to manage no-shows each day.

Family doctors frustrated about “no-shows” at second-dose appointments CBC News Ottawa 1:15 Dr. Alykhan Abdulla, a family doctor in Manotick, says some residents aren’t bothering to cancel their original appointments when they find a sooner vaccine appointment elsewhere, effectively wasting appointment spots at clinics. 1:15

"Any unclaimed doses that do materialize are primarily offered to front-line community health-care workers seeking a second dose or to other eligible groups," said Di Monte.

"This ensures that all unclaimed doses are reallocated and administered daily."

The city confirmed not all unclaimed doses are given the same day due to logistical challenges. Abdulla said it's also difficult for family doctors to find same-day replacements for unused appointment slots.

"If you book an appointment ... please just accept that appointment date and time," he said.