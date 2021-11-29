After a long wait, Ottawa families celebrate vaccine for younger children

Friday signalled a momentous day for families of children born between 2010 and 2016, who began receiving their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

Ottawa Public Health reported Monday that 8,475 children — about 11 per cent of kids within the newly eligible age group — received their first dose between Friday and Sunday, with more set to be vaccinated in the weeks to come.

We asked families to submit photos of their children receiving their first dose after such a long wait.

Want to share your own photos? Please send them our way!

Jessica Hutkins Solomon submitted this photo of her daughter decked out in a unicorn onesie to receive her dose in Ottawa.

Phoenix Kanti submitted this image of her boy after he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Outaouais.

This mother tweeted out this image of her daughter who received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend at CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa.

She’s 6. She has leukemia and had her Covid vaccine this weekend. She has done many hard things for herself this year, but she wanted to do much more for all of your children and family too. My girl is amazing… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> <a href="https://t.co/Wb3UaVWWdI">pic.twitter.com/Wb3UaVWWdI</a> —@millennialmaman

Fatine Loumrari submitted this photo of her four-year-old son, who she says turns five just before Christmas, after he received his first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa.

Hannah Doan took this photo as her two daughters received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa.

Diego Castellanos received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at CHEO, where a special clinic was held for children with certain conditions.