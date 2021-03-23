Skip to Main Content
Some vaccine appointments double-booked at 2 Ottawa clinics

An error in the province's COVID-19 vaccination booking system left the City of Ottawa scrambling to deal with overbooked appointments at city clinics.

City says error was caused by provincial booking system

The City of Ottawa says vaccination appointments at two clinics were double-booked because of an error with the province's booking system. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

A memo from the city sent Tuesday pointed to issues with the provincial booking system for appointments at both the Eva James Memorial Community Centre in Kanata and Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA in Orléans.

The overbooked appointments are between Mar. 23 and 25. There have been numerous complaints about the province's booking system since it launched just over a week ago. 

In response, the city said it opened a temporary clinic at the François Dupuis Recreation Centre in Orléans and expanded service at the Nepean Sportsplex.

It also offered shuttle service to bring those who had a double-booked appointment to another vaccination site throughout Tuesday.

The city added another clinic in Orléans and expanded service at the Nepean Sportsplex, pictured here. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

While no one is required to use the shuttle, the city said people will still need to go to the Eva James Memorial Community Centre first. The city did not specify if the same was the case for Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA location.

"COVID-19 protocols are in place to ensure the safety of the riders and the driver, and wearing a mask is mandatory," the memo said.

The city said people who have not been contacted to reschedule an appointment should go to their appointment as planned.

In order to maintain physical distancing, it's asking people to not arrive any earlier than 10 minutes before their appointments.

