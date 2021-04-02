New COVID-19 vaccine appointments open up in Ottawa for residents 70 and older

A slew of new COVID-19 vaccine appointments have opened up in Ottawa for residents aged 70 and older following the delivery of a batch of vaccines.

In a news release on Friday morning, the City of Ottawa said two weeks-worth of appointments for residents born in 1951 or before are now available at four immunization clinics between April 8 and 21.

Last week, the province of Ontario began allowing people ages 70 to 74 book a vaccine appointment in Ottawa, the Kingston area and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. But all appointments until April 7 in Ottawa filled up quickly.

The city says the new appointments are available at the following community clinics:

Nepean Sportsplex.

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA.

Eva James Memorial Community Centre.

City Hall.

Eligible residents can book appointments starting today using the provincial booking system at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Residents who use the provincial booking system will receive a confirmation code that they must bring with them to their appointment.

Ottawa residents 70 and older who live in a high-priority neighbourhood or who are members of The Good Companions Seniors' Centre can also book an appointment starting today for a pop-up vaccine clinic at the seniors' centre. Eligible residents can call 613-691-5505 to book an appointment there.

Appointments also available in Eastern Ontario and Hastings Prince Edward

Starting Friday, residents 70 years of age and older who live in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health are also eligible to book appointments using Ontario's online booking system.

In the EOHU, appointments are available at vaccine sites across the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry, the United Counties of Prescott-Russell, and in Cornwall, the health unit said in a statement.

Vaccination sites in Hastings Prince Edward Public Health operate from the following locations: